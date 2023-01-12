WATCH: Barcelona pegged back against Real Betis as Nabil Fekir equalises

Barcelona looked to be heading through to Sunday’s final of the Spanish Supercopa, but Real Betis have ruined those plans for the time being with an equaliser in Riyadh.
Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal in the first half, finishing at the second attempt after his initial shot had been blocked. Barca were good value for the lead, having dominated the majority of the play.
Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, their lead is no more. After a few passes inside the Barca penalty area, Luiz Henrique rolled the ball to Nabil Fekir, who placed the ball into the bottom corner to give Marc-Andre Ter Stegen no chance.
Barcelona thought they had retaken the lead just minutes later, but Lewandowski’s strike was ruled out by VAR, with Ferran Torres offside in the build-up.
It is the second goal that VAR have chalked off for Barca, with Pedri’s first half goal also disallowed following a check.