WATCH: Barcelona lead in extra time with Ansu Fati’s sensational volley

It’s been a struggle for Barcelona at times, but they have retaken the lead in their Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Real Betis in Riyadh.

Robert Lewandowski gave Barca the lead in the first half, with Xavi’s side having dominated the opening stages. However, they were pegged back with 15 minutes to go in normal time, as Nabil Fekir fired home an equaliser for Betis.

It almost felt like it wasn’t going to be Barca’s night, as they had two goals ruled out by VAR for offside, with Pedri in the first period and Lewandowski in the second. Fortunately for Barca, they have got their noses in front again, and what a goal to give them that lead, with Ansu Fati firing a phenomenal volley into the back of the net from just inside the box.

ANSU FATI WITH A BEAUTIFUL FINISH ON THE VOLLEY 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9ffGjylwxm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2023

Barcelona will be hoping to hang on in extra time, having failed to do so in 90 minutes.