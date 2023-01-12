WATCH: Barcelona lead courtesy of Robert Lewandowski’s rebound

Having been denied by VAR earlier in the match, Barcelona do now have the opening goal that their dominance has promised.

Barca have dominated the ball in the opening half, although clear cut chances were at a premium. Pedri thought he had the opener after finishing from Raphinha’s cross, but the Brazilian was adjudged to be offside by the slightest of margins.

Nevertheless, Xavi Hernandez’s side refuse to be downhearted, and they have battled their way into the lead now. Ousmane Dembele laid the ball off the Robert Lewandowski, whose initial effort was blocked by a Los Verdiblancos defender. Unfortunately for Betis, the ball fell back to the Polish striker, who made no mistake with the second attempt.

Barcelona will be pleased to having something to show for their first half dominance. They almost fell behind before Lewandowski’s goal, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen making a big save to deny Betis defender German Pezzella, but now attention will turn to extending the lead.