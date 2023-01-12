WATCH: Barcelona denied opener by VAR after Raphinha ruled offside

Barcelona have started very strongly in their Spanish Supercopa semi-final match against Real Betis in Riyadh. Xavi’s side have dominated play, although had yet to create any clear cut opportunities.

That changed when Raphinha cut inside from the right and delivered a cross which was met by the onrushing Pedri, who stretched to turn the ball past former Barca keeper Claudio Bravo.

Unfortunately for Pedri and Barcelona, VAR checked the goal and ruled that Brazilian winger Raphinha was offside, but only by the slightest of margins. Nevertheless, the goal was disallowed, much to the relief of Los Verdiblancos.

Anulado el gol de Pedri. #superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/r9ipfNTfg8 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 12, 2023

Despite the setback, Xavi will be delighted with how his team have played in the opening half hour of the match. Betis have been kept very quiet, while Barca have been allowed to dominate.

The only worry will be the lack of clear cut opportunities, but the team will be hoping to put that right in the remainder of the game.