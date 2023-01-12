“They want to steal from our homes” – Javier Tebas launches scathing attack on Super League clubs

The topic of the European Super League will not go away, despite the initial proposal having seen the majority of clubs withdraw due to backlash received from fans and media alike.

Three club are still hopeful of resurrecting the Super League – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Serie A giants Juventus. Those behind it have reportedly scheduled a conference in Brussels on Friday.

La Liga president Javier Tebas attended an event of his own in the Belgian city, which was aimed towards “defending the European football ecosystem”. In an impassioned speech, Tebas warned that those behind the Super League are preparing another assault on European football, as per Relevo.

“When they come to rob my house, I will go out to throw them out, as if it were with a cane. Those in the Super League want to steal from our homes.”

Florentino Perez is one of the main men driving forward the Super League idea, and Tebas took aim at the Real Madrid president specifically.

“Florentino Pérez repeated again in December that they want to save football, but it is an integral attack on the model of European football, clubs, leagues and players. This model increases differences and decreases competitiveness. In five years, they will destroy the national leagues.”

