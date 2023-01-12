Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona amid talks of permanent contract

Ronaldinho is undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s greatest players of the 21st century. The Brazilian dazzled fans and players alike during his five seasons at the Camp Nou with my skills and dribbling ability.

He amassed 2017 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club, in which he won five major honours, which including two La Liga titles and one Champions League crown. He left to join AC Milan in 2008, but he had left his mark by the time he had departed Catalonia.

It could well be a family affair at the club, with Ronaldinho’s son currently on trial with Barcelona. Joao de Assis Moreira is training with the younger squads at the club with a view to securing a permanent deal. MD state that discussions are underway between Joan Laporta and Ronaldinho’s brother, Roberto de Assis, over a possibke contract for the youngster.

Like his father, Joao is an attacking player, who can also play in midfield. He was previously at Cruzeiro, but opted to terminate his contract at the Brazilian club to pursue a move to Europe. With talks underway, he could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps and sign for Barcelona.