Revealed: The reason for Barcelona’s kit changes against Real Betis

Having worn navy blue shorts and socks as part of their home kit for the entirety of the 2022/23 season so far, Barcelona will play Thursday’s Spanish Supercopa semi-final against Real Betis with red shorts and socks.

The match in Riyadh against last season’s Copa del Rey winners will surely be an intriguing an affair, but it will be odd to see Barca playing without their usual home kit set-up. The reason for the change to red is due to arbitration guidelines, as per MD.

With Real Betis being classed as the “home team”, despite the semi-final being played in a neutral venue in Riyadh, it means that Los Verdiblancos will use their home kit.

Barcelona’s blue shorts have been deemed by match officials to clash with Betis’ black shorts, meaning that a change was required. With Barca being the “away side”, this meant that the change had to come from them.

