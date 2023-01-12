Real Madrid suffer triple injury blow following Spanish Supercup victory

Real Madrid made it through to the Spanish Supercup final on Wednesday, after edging Valencia out on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Yet their victory looks to have come at a cost.

Los Blancos are already without Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, both left at home due to injury. It appears they have three more issues to deal with.

Brazilian defender Eder Militao came off amid fears of concussion, after he took a ball to the face in the second half. He has the most positive outlook ahead of Sunday.

Meanwhile Lucas Vazquez has an ankle sprain, Carlo Ancelotti told Marca.

“Lucas Vazquez has a sprained ankle. Camavinga has a blow to the knee and Militao has dizziness, but he’s better now. Lucas has something, Camavinga I don’t know.”

Eduardo Camavinga was handed a rare start against Valencia but came off for Luka Modric at half-time, which would suggest it was somewhat significant.

All three are doubts for the final, although neither of Camavinga or Vazquez would likely be in line to start the final. However Ancelotti also admitted that Dani Carvajal had to force the issue to play. With Alvaro Odriozola not yet fully fit, it may require Dani Carvajal to play 90 minutes before he is ready.

Alternatively, Ancelotti could line up one of Militao or the versatile Nacho Fernandez at right-back. The Brazilian was used there last weekend against Villarreal, but struggled along with the rest of the Real Madrid defence.