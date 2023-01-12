Real Madrid in negotiations with Arsenal over possible Eden Hazard loan

Eden Hazard has had a disastrous time at Real Madrid, with a combination of injuries and poor form meaning that the player is only on the fringes of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

The recently-retired Belgian international has had opportunities this season, but he has failed to take them. His most recent start came against Cacereno in the Copa del Rey, but he produced a disappointing performance, which led to much criticism.

Los Blancos want to move Hazard on, but with the winger’s contract running until 2024, they will need another club to take him off their books. Luckily for them, Arsenal are reportedly keen on offer Hazard a chance of redemption back in the Premier League, according to Mediafoot.

Hazard had a very good spell at Chelsea before his move to the Spanish capital, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that he can replicate that previous form for the Premier League leaders. For Real Madrid, it would represent an opportunity to get a large wage off the budget.

