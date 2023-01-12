Real Betis close in on Alex Moreno replacement

The Real Betis squad are currently in Saudi Arabia, as last season’s Copa del Rey winners prepare to take on Barcelona in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa in Riyadh.

Back in Andalusia, club officials are hard at work as they look to replace the recently departed Alex Moreno, who joined Premier League side Aston Villa on Wednesday. The 29-year-old will be replaced by Juan Miranda for Thursday’s match against Barca, but the club still want to bring in a replacement.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Betis are close to securing a new left back in the form of Abner Vinicius. The 22-year currently plays for Athletico Paranaense in his homeland, but is set for a switch to European football.

Acabei de receber uma notícia e fiquei muito feliz… Mais um jogador brasileiro chegando para o @RealBetis… @6Abner, lateral esquerdo que estava no Athletico-PR do meu parceiro Alexandre Mattos, assina por cinco anos. Boa sorte tio! — Denilson Show (@denilsonshow) January 12, 2023

Betis will pay less than €10m for Abner, but the Brazilian club will retain a future sell-on clause, should the young full back leave Los Verdiblancos in the future. Barring complications, Abner should be able to join his new teammates when they return from the Middles East.

Image via Albari Rosa