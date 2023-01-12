Predicted XIs Real Betis-Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski returns, Juan Miranda to start

Copa del Rey winners Real Betis and La Liga runners-up Barcelona will go head-to-head for a place in the Spanish Supercup final on Thursday evening (20:00), knowing that Real Madrid await them.

Barcelona come into the match in less than stellar form, but did secure a morale boosting victory over Atletico Madrid at the weekend. Meanwhile Real Betis also picked up a win in Madrid against Rayo Vallecano, and have been consistent if unspectacular of late.

Sport believe that Xavi Hernandez will make just two changes to the side that beat Atletico, with Robert Lewandowski returning from suspension to take Ansu Fati’s place. Jordi Alba would return from suspension too.

Real Betis are dealing with the loss of Alex Moreno, who signed for Aston Villa yesterday, meaning former La Masia graduate Juan Miranda will come in at left-back to face Ousmane Dembele.

Meanwhile in-form Luiz Henrique will start, as will Borja Iglesias, who has been subject to heavy speculation of late.

Marca coincide with every single choice apart from Alba at left-back, with Alejandro Balde keeping his place.

Betis: Claudio Bravo, Sabaly, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Miranda; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Luis Henrique, Fekir, Canales; Borja Iglesias.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Gavi y Lewandowski.