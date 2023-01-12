‘Open race’ for La Liga star between Premier League clubs – Fabrizio Romano

Even six months into his spell at Villarreal, it appeared clear that Arnaut Danjuma might be in Castellon for a good time not a long time.

The Dutch forward quickly impressed last season, catching the eye of both fans and clubs alike after a €25m move from Bournemouth. Crucial in their run to the Champions League semi-final, it won him a number of admirers.

Heavily linked with West Ham and Liverpool in the summer, those deals did not materialise. However, he still has his eyes on a move back to England, Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside.

“Danjuma wants a Premier League move and so it’s a possibility that will be discussed with Villarreal in the next days, there are already conversations ongoing. Everton are really interested, Danjuma and Elanga are both on club’s list; Nottingham Forest are informed too but there could be also other clubs. It’s open race.”

Those comments were made on his exclusive Substack column.

Danjuma has lost significant protagonism this season, as he struggled with fitness. The good form of Samu Chukwueze and Alex Baena have reduced the need for him too.

So far this season he has six goals in 17 appearances, which given his limited minutes is still a reputable number. Just ten of those appearances have been starts. Yet it feels as if his mind has been focused elsewhere at times too.