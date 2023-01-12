Injury crisis could speed up defensive recruitments at Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia in the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening was a battle in more ways than one. Having just edged past Los Che via a penalty shoot-out in Riyadh, Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered three casualties.

Defenders Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao were both withdrawn, the former suffering a twisted ankle and the latter taking a head knock. Eduardo Camavinga was also withdrawn at half time, with the extent of his injury yet to be determined.

Having already lost David Alaba to injury, the news that Vazquez and Militao could be set for spells on the sideline is a blow for Ancelotti. Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy both had to come on in Wednesday’s match, despite nursing knocks themselves, and both may need to play at least 90 minutes in Sunday’s final.

Los Blancos were already preparing to bring in defensive reinforcements in the summer, but these may be brought forward following the injuries sustained in the Middle East, as per Todofichajes, with just Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez at full fitness.

Fran Garcia has been rumoured with a return to Real Madrid, having left the club in 2021 to join current employers Rayo Vallecano. Nacho started at left back on Wednesday, but he may be required to play centrally if both Alaba and Militao are out for a sustained period of time.

That would leave just Mendy to play at left back, who isn’t fully fit. As such, a move for Garcia could be brought forward.