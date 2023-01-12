“I betrayed nobody” – Fabio Cannavaro lifts lid on Real Madrid transfer

Fabio Cannavaro enjoyed a good three year spell at Real Madrid in the mid-to-late noughties, winning La Liga twice as well as the Supercopa in 2008.

The Italian’s time in the Spanish capital was sandwiched between two spells at Juventus. Following the Old Lady’s demotion due to the Calciopoli scandal in 2006, Cannavaro left to join Los Blancos, but he returned to the club following the expiration of his contract in Spain.

Despite returning, Juventus fans were hostile towards the World Cup winning captain, with many feeling that he jumped ship following the club’s demise. However, Cannavaro was keen to dismiss those claims when he spoke to the media on Thursday, stating that a pre-arranged transfer had been agreed between the two clubs which would see the Italian move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I betrayed nobody. Juventus and Real Madrid reached an agreement for my transfer, who was involved knows the truth.

“Everything was clear, and I even returned to Juventus a few years later.”

Despite the feelings of Juventus fans towards him, Cannavaro is still very highly thought of at Real Madrid.