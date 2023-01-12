Four La Liga players nominated alongside Lionel Messi for FIFA Best Player award

FIFA have named a 14-man shortlist for the Best Player award for 2022, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema said to be the frontrunners for the accolade.

Last year’s Ballon d’Or winner Benzema is nominated alongside his Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior, as the trio helped Los Blancos will the Champions League. Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski also on the list, having scored 42 goals across the year.

Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham has been nominated, having impressed for club and country, with Sadio Mane also shortlisted from the Bundesliga. Neymar and Achraf Hakimi join their Paris Saint-Germain teammates Messi and Mbappe in being listed.

Four Premier League players round off the list, with Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Julian Alvarez of Manchester City being joined by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The award will be announced on the 27th of February, with Benzema hoping to secure a historic double of Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best Player.