Fabrizio Romano confirms that Matheus Cunha will join Wolves permanently from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are set to land a massive windfall, following reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers have triggered the buy option in Matheus Cunha’s loan contract at the Premier League club.

Cunha joined Wolves at the start of the window, having fallen out of favour at Atleti under Diego Simeone. The deal was an initial loan, but included an obligation to buy if certain clauses were met. According to reports that have since been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, these have been met and the player will now join Julen Lopetegui’s side on a permanent deal.

The bizarre clause that was included in the deal for Cunha states that Wolves had to buy the player if he played just three matches for his new club. The club’s Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday’s evening was Cunha third appearance, having made previous substitute cameos against Aston Villa and Liverpool.

The news is a boost for Atleti, who will net €50m from the sale, which head coach Diego Simeone will hope is reinvested in the first team squad.

