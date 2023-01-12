Fabrizio Romano addresses Harry Kane-Real Madrid interest

Real Madrid will be forced to look for a star number nine sooner rather than later, with Karim Benzema aging into his mid-thirties.

Despite Florentino Perez’s affection for the French forward, it would not be the first time that Los Blancos have considered replacing him. After Cristiano Ronaldo left, Los Blancos were linked to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, while Luka Jovic was brought in as a long-term option to replace Benzema.

Now, with Benzema’s fitness failing him for much of this season, it has brought with it considerations for Real Madrid’s strategic planning. Ben Jacobs has reported that Los Blancos were again looking at Kane.

However speaking in his exclusive column, Fabrizio Romano explained this was not the case.

“Real Madrid are not working for Harry Kane as things stand, we know Bayern appreciate him but at the moment they never had any kind of contact with Tottenham. I’m sure Antonio Conte’s future will be crucial to understand Kane future too and how conversations on new deal will go.”

Those comments were made to Caught Offside, and with the end of Kane’s contract cresting the horizon, the question over his future will only grow in size. Yet Kane will enter his thirties this coming summer, and while he has plenty of good football left in him, it would not fit Real Madrid’s shift towards recruiting younger stars.