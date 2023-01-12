Conditions of Joao Felix loan priced other interested parties out of Chelsea forward

Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix finally parted ways on Wednesday, at least temporarily, as the Portuguese forward headed to Chelsea on loan.

The next six months will be crucial for his career. If he performs well, he could have clubs all around the Premier League knocking on his door, while Atletico Madrid may even try to retain him. If he does not, it will likely mean another loan or a reluctant return to Atleti.

Part of the problem is his price. Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside that Atletico’s demands reduced his number of suitors down to just Chelsea.

“No, there was no late move from Manchester United or Arsenal – no one wanted to pay that fee since day one, only Chelsea decided to accept those conditions.”

He also opined on Felix’s fit too under Graham Potter too, in his exclusive column.

“I think Joao can be really versatile in the attacking positions, so we will see now the impact he will have in training; considering his relationship with Simeone now really difficult, accepting Chelsea was the best decision for the player for sure.”

According to Relevo, the loan deal for just six months, without a buy clause, will cost Chelsea over €11m. Including wages, the cost will spiral towards €16m.

This problem could come back to him in the summer. Having joined Atletico Madrid in the summer, their demands are likely to require a massive investment to extract him, which clubs will not be willing to commit to if his performance at Chelsea is lacklustre. The stakes are high.