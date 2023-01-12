Brazil contact former Spain manager over vacant national team job

Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia.

There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.

However there is at least one more big European name on the shortlist. Seemingly the Brazilian Football Federation have been in touch with former Spain coach Luis Enrique to sound him out over the position.

After leaving the Spain job, ‘Lucho’ had told Ibai Llanos that he saw himself returning to club management in the near future, but the Selecao might be one national side he cannot resist.

What might be a turn off for Luis Enrique is the fact that not only was he contacted long after some of the first choices, the list of coaches contacted seem to have only one thing in common – reputation. Luis Enrique enjoys having complete control and being able to mould every last detail to his ideas. Whether Brazil would allow him to do so is not clear.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez