Barcelona to begin negotiations for Memphis Depay move after receiving green light

Barcelona have been adamant that there will be no business for them in the January transfer market, save for a ‘surprise’. Yet speculation continues to grow that forward Memphis Depay may leave the club.

The Dutch forward has barely played this season and has always occupied a rotational role under Xavi Hernandez, even before Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski arrived at the club.

Yet speaking yesterday, Xavi told the press that he was unaware of a potential move for Memphis.

“I have not met with Mateu Alemany to talk about this issue, nor with the president, whom I have seen but we have not talked about this issue. I already said the other day that if they don’t change the squad, I’m happy. In principle, there is no news that I know of.”

However according to Sport, Memphis may well be on his way out. With Atletico Madrid keen to bolster their forward line following the exits of Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix, they are interested in bringing the Dutch international to Madrid.

They say that Memphis has given his approval for the move, as he seeks more minutes. Negotiations will start in the coming days, with Barcelona seeking a paid loan or a small permanent transfer.

On the face of it, Memphis is not the archetypal Diego Simeone forward. However he could be suited to playing off Alvaro Morata, and playing in a more direct team would also work better with his qualities.