Barcelona scout European wonderkid ahead of summer move

Barcelona are always on the hunt for the brightest talents across world football. The club has some of the best youth coaches in Europe, and boasts the famous La Masia academy.

In recent years, now first teamers Pedri and Ronald Araujo arrived at the club as teenagers. The Blaugrana are now trying to do the same again, with moves planned for this summer. Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque has been linked, while Argentinian youngster Lucas Roman is set to join on an initial loan deal, before moving permanently in the summer.

The newest player rumoured with a move to Barca is Israeli attacker Oscar Gloukh. The 18-year-old is seen as a promising talents by his club Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Barcelona seem to agree. One reports that club scouts have watched Gloukh on two separate occasions so far.

Barca will have stiff competition for the player, who typically plays as a “10” for his club. Numerous clubs across Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund, are also interested in the teenager.

