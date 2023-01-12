Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie De Jong among most devalued La Liga players of 2022

2022 was a great year for a number of teams. Real Madrid completed a famous treble, which included La Liga and the Champions League, while Real Betis won the Copa del Rey, which was their first major honour in 17 years.

Others had a tough year, and several players struggled at their respective clubs. Transfermarkt, as per Diario AS, detailed the top 25 players in La Liga who lost the most transfer value of the last 12 months, in which four players tied for first place.

Atletico Madrid pair Marcos Llorente and Antoine Grizemann, Barcelona’s Memphis Depay and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri all lost €25m off their values, with Griezmann’s dropping from €50m to €25m, despite having had a fantastic World Cup.

Frenkie De Jong also had a big fall in value. The Barcelona midfielder, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United across the year, saw his price fall from €70m to €50m.

Despite their club having had a great year, the Real Madrid trio of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Ferland were all included in the list, having saw their values decrease by at least €10m.