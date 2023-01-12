Analysis: Does a move for Harry Kane make sense for Real Madrid?

With Karim Benzema now aged 35, he is coming towards the end of his career. Real Madrid will need to prepare for life without their captain, and that will involve signing a replacement.

There is an argument for there being no need to replace Benzema, with the Frenchman seemingly showing no signs of slowing down. He won the Ballon d’Or last year after having a sensational 2021/22 season, his first at the ripe old age of 34. Even this season, he has been in good form, albeit when he has played. He has only appeared in nine La Liga matches, but has scored eight times.

Irrespective of his form, injuries are becoming a problem for Benzema. He has missed nine matches so far this season because of various niggles, and also missed out on playing at the recent World Cup due to a muscular injury. Real Madrid will not want to rely on a half-fit Benzema going forward, so a new striker will be required.

Floretino Perez’s two ideal targets for the club are Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The former was close to joining Los Blancos last summer, but opted to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain instead, much to the annoyance of club officials at the Santiago Bernabeu. Haaland has only recently joined Manchester City, so both are very unlikely to join this summer.

Other targets are being considered, and one name that has emerged is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. The Englishman has been one of the best strikers in the world for many years, and with his Tottenham future not certain due to the club’s poor competitional performances in recent years, a move could be possible, albeit not cheap.

Kane has been at Spurs for his whole career, and is a self-proclaimed boyhood fan of the club. However, with the club unable to match his level of ambition, he is reportedly open to a move away from North London.

On the face of it, it could be a very good deal for Real Madrid. Kane is a fantastic striker, who has proven himself at the top level for many years. He would almost guarantee a high return of goals should he move to the Spanish capital, having done so in the Premier League consistently since his debut.

However, there are a number of drawbacks. At 29, although he still has many years ahead of him in the game, but he is not someone that will be in the Real Madrid side for the next ten years. Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and the incoming Endrick are all players that are likely to still be regular starters in a decade’s time, along with Jude Bellingham, should he join next summer.

Another concern for Los Blancos is the price. Despite Kane’s contract expiring at the end of next season, Spurs are likely to demand well in excess of €100m. The deal wouldn’t suit Real Madrid’s new transfer policy, which would involve only spending that sort of money of a player who will guarantee longevity.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid will look to replace Benzema with. Perez is still very keen on Mbappe, but the club would need to break the bank to sign him from PSG. Don’t expect Harry Kane to be bought, with a younger player more likely to be targeted.