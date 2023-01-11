What each team will earn from the Spanish Supercup

Four of Spain’s biggest sides are in Saudi Arabia ahead of their participation in the Spanish Supercup, where the Kingdom will host the event for the fourth time.

Undoubtedly, one of the attractions is the money. The Royal Spanish Football Federation have been criticised for pawning the tournament out to the highest bidder, which they have defended by saying that it benefits the lower reaches of the football pyramid in Spain. The RFEF receive around €40m for the competition, as per Marca.

Naturally, the teams are compensated better for their presence too. The bounty is doled out based on reputation, or what each side earns on average per friendly, as well as history. The number of titles one plays a part too.

For Real Madrid and Barcelona, it means around €6m each just for being there, while Valencia will receive around €1.7m. Real Betis are significantly further down the scale, earning just €750k from the tournament, despite the fact they won the Copa del Rey. These figures can then increase based on reaching the final and winning the competition.

It illustrates well the financial imbalance in Spanish football that the fourth-biggest team in Spain based on membership (Betis) will earn just 12.5% of what Real Madrid and Barcelona do. Equally, some will point to the fact that while the imbalance is not quite so stark, it is not dissimilar to the split in La Liga TV income.