WATCH: Valencia equaliser 22 seconds into second half against Real Madrid

Real Madrid deservedly led going into the half time interval having dominated the majority of the play in the opening 45 minutes.

Eray Comert felled Karim Benzema inside the penalty area, and the Real Madrid captain stepped up to give his side the lead after 39 minutes. However, all the hard work from Los Blancos in making the breakthrough has been undone inside 30 seconds of the second half.

Full back Toni Lato swung in a deep cross that evaded the Real Madrid defence, but Brazilian winger Samuel Lino was on hand to volley past Thibaut Courtois to get Valencia back on level terms.

Carlo Ancelotti will be far from pleased with having conceded so early into the second half. Neither Nacho Fernandez nor Vinicius Junior failed to close down Lato quickly enough to stop his cross coming in, and Lucas Vazquez allowed Lino to sneak in behind him to finish beyond Courtois.

Real Madrid Samuel Lino Spanish Supercopa Valencia

