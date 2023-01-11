WATCH: Karim Benzema penalty gives Real Madrid the lead in Supercopa semi-final

Real Madrid dominated the opening exchanges in Wednesday’s Supercopa semi-final tie against Valencia, but without making the breakthrough.

Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde both fired efforts just wide, before Vinicius Junior was denied by Giorgi Mamardashvili in the Los Che goal. Valencia also came close to opening the scoring, but Edinson Cavani’s header was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Los Blancos have finally broken the deadlock that their domination promised, although it has come from the penalty spot. A long ball over the top allowed Benzema to race through on goal, before he was taken out by defender Eray Comert.

The Real Madrid captain dusted himself off, and sent Mamardashvili the wrong way to give the reigning La Liga champions the lead.

The winner of Wednesday’s match between the two sides will progress into Sunday’s final, also played in Riyadh. The other semi-final is between La Liga leaders Barcelona and last season’s Copa del Rey victors, Real Betis.