Valencia make offer to Manchester United for wonderkid forward

Valencia head coach Gennaro Gattuso is keen for his side to improve on their showing in the first half on the season. Los Che sit in 11th place in La Liga following Friday night’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to relegation battlers Cadiz.

Reinforcements are wanted across the pitch, but there is a focus on attacking positions. Valencia have scored just 23 goals in their 16 league matches, and Gattuso will be seeking to improve his side’s efforts going forward.

One name that has been linked is Manchester United wonderkid Facundo Pellestri, according to Relevo. The 21-year-old is highly regarded at the Premier League side, despite only making his competitive debut in their victory over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup this week.

Pellestri joined the Red Devils in 2020 from Uruguayan side Penarol, and has amassed 10 caps for Uruguay during his short playing career, which included playing at last year’s World Cup. He has previous experience of playing in La Liga, having had two loan spells at Alaves between 2021 and 2022.

Valencia want to bring in Pellestri in on an initial loan deal, but with an option to buy the player in the summer. However, he is reportedly keen to remain at United for the rest of the season in order to fight for his place, according to The Express, which would be a blow for Los Che.

