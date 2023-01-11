“They have to put him in prison” – Edinson Cavani launches incredible World Cup tirade

Edinson Cavani is in Saudi Arabia with the rest of his Valencia teammates preparing for Wednesday’s tie against Real Madrid. Yet, he is still thinking about the circumstances in which Uruguay were knocked out of the World Cup at the end of last year.

Leading Ghana 2-0 in their final group stage match, the South American side needed to win by three in order to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. In the dying stages of the match, Uruguay were denied a penalty by German referee Daniel Siebert, which angered many of their players, including Cavani.

Many of the squad confronted Siebert for his decision to not award the spot kick, while Cavani was pictured knocking over a VAR monitor. FIFA have since opened proceedings against a number of Uruguayan players, including the forward.

Although he is yet to be punished by the football governing body, the striker fears a suspension is coming his way, as per AS.

“I’m worried (about a possible sanction). Yes, of course it worries me, because it would be out of the competitions with my teammates, my club and my national team.”

However, he stated that if he receives a suspension, then Siebert should also be punished for his inability to award the penalty to Uruguay.

“If they sanction me for hitting the VAR, they have to put the referee in prison for taking us out of the World Cup, because they are errors that, with the VAR, all the cameras and all the referees who are behind, can not happen.”