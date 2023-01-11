Serie A giants express interest in Barcelona outcast Raphinha

Despite only having joined the club in last summer’s transfer window, Raphinha could be set for a move away from Barcelona in the near future.

The Brazilian winger left Premier League side Leeds United to join the Blaugrana, but despite showing early promise, he has failed to convince head coach Xavi Hernandez with his performances. This has lead to speculation that the club may look to sell him, despite his short time in Catalonia.

Premier League clubs are keen on a move for Raphinha should he be made available for transfer, with clubs such as Chelsea reportedly willing to pay the €58m fee that Barca paid Leeds for the 26-year-old last summer, which would be valuable money for the club as they continue to struggle financially.

According to Calciomercato, as per Sport, AC Milan have registered their interest in Raphinha. The Rossoneri want to make a move for the winger in the summer, should he become available.

Despite his difficult start to life at Barcelona, there is still hope at the club that the Brazilian can turn his fortunes around, and can be a valuable member of Xavi’s squad.