Roberto Lewandowski tops Kylian Mbappe in 2020s goalscoring charts

After a tricky season without Lionel Messi for the first time in 15 years, Barcelona were keen to bring in a clinical goalscorer. In Robert Lewandowski, they have the marksman of the decade.

As per research by IFFHS, Lewandowski is the forward that has scored the most goals in the first two years of the decade. The Polish forward has 111 in total, pipping Kylian Mbappe (107) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (95).

After a down season with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s total sits at 78, over the same period, while Karim Benzema (80) and Harry Kane (79) fill out the top five.

Of those 111 Lewandowski goals, 69 of them came in 2021, and 42 in 2022, 18 of which for Barcelona. At international level, Lewandowski notched 15 goals.

So far for Barcelona, he has been responsible for 13 of Barcelona’s 35 goals in La Liga and is racing away with the Pichichi award. Lewandowski’s goals have more often than not been the difference for the Blaugrana, adding a sharp edge to their sometimes erratic attack.