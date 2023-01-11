Real Madrid star considering departure due to slow contract negotiations

Real Madrid have a total of seven players out of contract at the end of the season. A majority are expected to stay at the club, but it could mean some tough goodbyes for Los Blancos.

There is no doubt that it would be an emotional farewell if it is to be the final season in the white of Real Madrid for Nacho Fernandez. The 33-year-old defender has spent his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu, but since he won a rotational role in the side, is struggling to come by minutes more than ever.

After just 504 of them divided amongst 12 encounters, Nacho is feeling the consequences of Antonio Rudiger’s addition. The German has played as the third-choice central defender and even exercised as a makeshift full-back at points.

Nacho is out of contract in the summer, and with no offer on the table currently, Relevo say he is increasingly pessimistic about his future in Madrid.

The veteran defender will not engage in hostile negotiations or join a team that will face Real Madrid, that is to say in La Liga. Outside of Spain, former manager Julen Lopetegui has expressed interest in taking him to Wolves, while Milan have also been linked. Major League Soccer is also thought to be an option.

Nacho has been a loyal servant to Real Madrid and an excellent utility option for the club. However given his age, it is not unthinkable that Los Blancos have decided it is time to move on from him. Florentino Perez is famous for moving aging players on too soon rather than too late.