Real Betis President admits they will listen to offers for Borja Iglesias

Real Betis have one of the best forwards in La Liga in Borja Iglesias. The 29-year-old has scored eight goals this season, sitting second in the Zarra award rankings, and led the line with plenty of prowess for Los Verdiblancos.

However they are at risk of losing him. Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in the Galician target man, after the departures of Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Real Betis President Angel Haro was quizzed on the matter, and did not back away from the rumours.

“I have a magnificent relationship with Atletico Madrid, but there has not yet been a formal approach, because they are waiting many movements. If that moment arrives, we will sit down and talk, but always also taking the player into account.”

He did nuance his comments with the fact that this was an approach that went for all of the Real Betis players.

“As always, not only with Borja, when there is an important offer, the first thing that is done here is to talk to the player. It has to be an amount that satisfies the player himself, the club and the buying club,” he added.

However his comments will not have reassured Beticos that they will be keeping their target man.

“If there is an important offer, we will first have to agree by speaking first with the player.”

Haro would go on to say that Betis have a number of interesting alternatives to Iglesias on the market, yet finding a consistent and reliable striker is one of the most difficult jobs around.

Brazilian striker Willian Jose could step in for Iglesias, although he has not shown the same goalscoring instinct. If Iglesias does leave, it would likely be a major blow to Real Betis’ hopes of making the top four.