Real Betis confirm departure of Premier League bound Alex Moreno

Alex Moreno’s three-and-a-half year stay at Real Betis is over, with the left back leaving the club to join Premier League side Aston Villa.

Villa boss Unai Emery has used his previous knowledge of Spanish football to search for reinforcements for his new side, and one of the positions he identified was on the left side of defence. Moreno was identified, and now a deal has been completed which will see the 29-year-old swap Andalusia for the West Midlands.

Los Verdiblancos confirmed that a deal has been agreed for Moreno on Wednesday. In a statement posted on their website, the club confirmed that he will leave and thanked him for his efforts since his arrival in 2019.

“Real Betis Balompié and Aston Villa FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Álex Moreno to the English club.

“The Club warmly appreciates the services provided by the Catalan full-back in the three-and-a-half seasons, in which he has belonged to Real Betis and wishes him good luck in his professional future.”

During his time at the club, Moreno made 122 appearances for Betis, and helped them win the Copa del Rey in 2022.