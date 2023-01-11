Rea Madrid dealing with second defensive injury ahead of Spanish Supercup

Carlo Ancelotti has already been forced to reshuffle his backline once through injury for Real Madrid’s Spanish Supercup semi-final, but he may find himself without his entire first-choice left side.

David Alaba has been left at home due to injury, as has Aurelien Tchouameni, as Real Madrid take on Valencia on Wednesday night. Alvaro Odriozola is also a doubt, and is training alone.

Marca have referenced an EFE report that says that Ferland Mendy is the latest defensive doubt for Ancelotti to deal with. The French left-back has a knee strain picked up in training and will be a last-minute decision for Ancelotti.

There has already been speculation that Mendy might drop out of the line-up based on his performance, with the reliable Nacho Fernandez filling the gap. Mendy gave the ball away against Villarreal on Saturday, which led to the Yellow Submarine scoring, and came in for heavy criticism.

In his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti told the media that their defensive issues stemmed not from quality, but mentality and sacrifice, in a clear shot aimed at his players. Mendy might well be robbed of the chance to vindicate himself.