Premier League club set to make offer for Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso

Having been linked with free transfer moves for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu in recent days, Atletico Madrid are keen on strengthening their options in defence for next season.

For this season, they could be set to lose one of their central defenders in this month’s transfer window. According to The Daily Mail, Mario Hermoso is attracting interest from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side have the second worst defence in the league, having conceded 34 times in their 18 games so far. With their poor defensive record, defensive signings are likely and Hermoso has been shortlisted.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under Diego Simeone this season, despite having been a regular for the club in recent years. He has mustered just four league appearances, and in his most recent match, was sent off in Atleti’s 2-0 victory over Elche at the end of last month.