Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Valencia: Ferland Mendy to be dropped, Nacho to start

Real Madrid will face Valencia at 20:00 CEST in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as both sides seek to make it through to the Spanish Supercup final on Sunday. The La Liga winners face the Copa del Rey runners-up, but neither side is coming into the game in good form.

Los Blancos suffered against Villarreal on Saturday and could not take anything from Estadio La Ceramica, with Carlo Ancelotti criticising their defence after the match. During his pre-match presser, Ancelotti said he was sure that they would see a ‘strong defensive block’ against Valencia.

Marca believe that will in part be due to the inclusion of Nacho Fernandez at left-back instead of Ferland Mendy. The Frenchman has a niggling injury but was also responsible for Villarreal’s first goal on Saturday.

With Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba out through injury too, Dani Carvajal will come into the backline, moving Antonio Rudiger inside. Fede Valverde will drop back into midfield, with Rodrygo Goes his replacement.

Diario AS have the exact same line-up, although they have more doubts about whether Mendy or Lucas Vazquez may occupy the full-back roles.

Valencia are missing Nico Gonzalez and Samu Castillejo through injury. Gennaro Gattuso has suffered his own defensive issues and will look to shore up his backline with three central defenders, and a front line of Edinson Cavani, Samuel Lino and the pacey Justin Kluivert.