“Luis Enrique had no Plan B” – Former Spain coach criticised by new RFEF Sporting Director

Spanish football is embarking on a new era. With Luis de la Fuente having succeeded former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as the new head coach of La Roja, the RFEF also installed a new Sporting Director following the departure of Jose Francisco Molina.

Albert Luque took on the role, and he is looking forward to the next phase of the national team. He spoke to Marca on his new job, and also looked back on the disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Specifically, he identified the differences between the two coaches, stating that de la Fuente won’t make the same mistakes as his predecessor.

“Luis de la Fuente has option A, option B and option C. He is a person who likes to take care of the ball, but if he has to play a more direct football, then he can do that. The team can play a 3-5-2, a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 with no problems.

“(Luis Enrique) lacked this option. At certain moments of the World Cup, we missed playing slightly more direct football or a quick kick from Unai Simón to surprise the opposing team. All the teams knew how we were going to play 100% of the minutes.”

Spain had been criticised for their style of play under Enrique during the tournament, and Luque seems determined that the team will have much more adaptability under new head coach de la Fuente.