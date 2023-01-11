Lazio set minimum asking price for La Liga target

It feels inevitable that Lazio forward Luis Alberto will depart the club in this month’s transfer window. The one-time capped Spanish international has fallen out with head coach Maurizio Sarri, and reportedly has no future under the former Chelsea boss.

A return to Spain for the former Sevilla man is on the cards, with no less than four La Liga clubs said to be interested in the 30-year-old. Cadiz are said to be favourites, but a return to Andalusia is also a possibility for Alberto with his former club keen. Valencia and Villarreal are both also interested in signing him.

According to Fichajes, Lazio are set their initial asking price for Alberto, which is understood to be €20m. The Serie A side wouldn’t claim all of this, as they owe Liverpool 25% of any fee received, which could be a reason why the price is higher than expected for a player who is out of favour.

The clubs interested are reportedly unlikely to pay the fee quoted by Lazio, which could mean that the player is forced to remain in Italy until at least the end of the season.