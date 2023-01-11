“It was a complicated game” – Marco Asensio relieved as Real Madrid progress to Supercopa final

Real Madrid will have the opportunity to defend their Spanish Supercopa crown on Sunday, having seen off a brave Valencia team on penalties in Riyadh.

Karim Benzema’s first half penalty was cancelled out by Samuel Lino less than 30 seconds into the second half. No more goals meant that the game went to spot kicks, where Real Madrid triumphed 4-2.

Marco Asensio came off the bench to score one of Los Blancos’ four successful penalties, and he was relieved to have progressed to Sunday’s final following a tough affair against Los Che, as per MD.

“It was a complicated game, without much rhythm. It almost cost us, but we are in the final. It is where we want to be, and we are going for another title.”

Asensio admitted that Lino’s early second half goal disrupted the team’s plans for the second half.

“We wanted to enter the second half with intensity and rhythm but their goal has disrupted our plans. We kept pushing, and the game could have fallen to either side.

“We wanted to avoid penalties but the ball did not go in for us (in normal time), but we won penalties and we are very happy to play another final.”

Real Madrid will take on either Real Betis or Barcelona in the final, with their match taking place on Thursday. Asensio does not have a preference of who his side faces.

“We will try to win against anyone.”