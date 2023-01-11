“He would be perfect for Real Madrid” – England star endorses move for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid over the course of the first half of the season, with Florentino Perez identifying the Borussia Dortmund man as the future of the Los Blancos midfield.

Bellingham is expected to move on from the German club in the summer, and a number of Premier League clubs are also said to be interested in signing the teenager. However, Real Madrid are determined to get their man, and are set to begin negotiations over a transfer.

It may comes as a surprise that a former England international has recommended that Bellingham move to Real Madrid, rather than a Premier League club, but that is indeed the case. Sol Campbell, who registered 73 caps for the Three Lions, reckons that a move to Los Blancos would make sense for the 19-year-old, as per MD.

“Real Madrid is obviously one of the great teams in history and if Bellingham keeps going in the same direction, he would be perfect for Real Madrid because he is very young.

“He will improve the team, but also the club can keep him in the future. Real Madrid are a club that knows what to do with young players, to make sure they go in the right direction and keep performing.”

Bellingham is being touted as a player who would be a part of the Real Madrid midfield for a long time, and Campbell’s comments would suggest that the club would be the perfect place for the Dortmund man.