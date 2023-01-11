FFF president suspended following comments on Zinedine Zidane

FFF president Noel Le Graet’s comments regarding Zinedine Zidane caused outrage among many people in French football, including the country’s star player in Kylian Mbappe.

Le Graet sparked fury when he stated that he “didn’t give a damn” about where Zidane ended up having missed out of the France job following Didier Deschamps renewal. He also said that he “wouldn’t pick up the phone” if the 50-year-old were to call.

On top of many figures in French football, Zidane’s former employers Real Madrid were also angered by Le Graet’s remarks, which the 81-year-old later apologised for.

As per Relevo, the FFF have announced that La Graet has been suspended following his remarks about Zidane, and will be replaced in the interim by current Vice President Philippe Diallo.

In the meantime, an investigation will be conducted by the FFF as to whether Le Graet will continue in his role as president in the wake of this controversy.

