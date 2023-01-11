Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic suspensions confirmed after wrestling match

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be without Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic for their next two matches, after their red card suspensions were confirmed.

The pair were battling for the ball near the halfway line, when their scuffle turned into a wrestling match on the floor. Both Savic and Torres were shown straight red cards.

The ban was likely to be between two and three games, unless the committee had considered it an aggression/assault, but both have been handed the minimum.

Confirmado lo que explicamos: 2 partidos a Ferran Torres (y a Savic). Los cumplen en Liga. https://t.co/2YFNGm3qQB — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) January 11, 2023

Torres will miss Barcelona’s league matches against Girona and Getafe, leaving the Blaugrana without him and Robert Lewandowski. Xavi Hernandez will have just four forwards available for those matches, with Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Memphis Depay competing for minutes.

Meanwhile Diego Simeone will be missing Savic for ties against Almeria and Real Valladolid. Depending on what system Simeone employs, he may move Reinildo Mandava inside to accompany Jose Maria Gimenez.