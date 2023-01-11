Fabrizio Romano reveals Atletico Madrid enquiry for Manchester United defender

There is expected to be plenty of change in central defence at Atletico Madrid over the course of the January transfer window, with both incomings and outgoings expected at the club.

Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar has been linked with a summer transfer, with the Slovakian’s contract at the Serie A giants set to expire at the end of the season, but moves are expected this month too.

In terms of outgoings, both Mario Hermoso and Felipe have been linked with moves to the Premier League. The Spanish international is a target for Nottingham Forest, while Wolverhampton Wanderers want the Brazilian defender.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Atleti are in negotiation with Wolves over Felipe, who have already signed Matheus Cunha from Los Rojiblancos this month. Romano also confirmed that a deal would likely see Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu join Atleti in January, with the Turkish international out of favour at the Foxes.

Another revelation from Romano stated that Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was enquired about by Atleti “weeks ago”, but the club rejected the approach as they want to keep the Swede at Old Trafford.

Irrespective of who comes in or goes out at Atletico Madrid over the next few weeks, it’s sure to be all change in defence at the club come February.