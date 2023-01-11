Fabrizio Romano confirms Atletico Madrid interest in Barcelona star

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has been on the brink of a move away from Catalonia for months on end seemingly, but it may be that he follows in the footsteps of Luis Suarez.

The Dutch forward was knocked down the pecking order by Barcelona’s summer recruitment, and has featured for just 206 minutes this season, albeit in part owing to injury.

With Joao Felix leaving Atletico Madrid for Chelsea, Memphis could be an option for Atletico, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“I’ve never been aware of Newcastle interest for Depay. Atletico Madrid have asked for him to replace Joao Felix; they feel they can convince the player, so they’re pushing and they will speak to Barça about conditions of the deal.”

The Italian transfer guru made the comments in his exclusive Substack column with Caught Offside.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has publicly declared that he wants Memphis to remain at Barcelona, but if actions speak louder than words, then he remains on the fringes of Xavi’s plans.

Theoretically Memphis could work well for Atletico Madrid. Paired with a hard-working forward like Alvaro Morata and supplied by Antoine Griezmann, it might get the best out of Memphis if he buys into what Diego Simeone is selling.

Image via EFE/EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ