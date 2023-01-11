Fabrizio Romano confirms AC Milan talks with Real Madrid for €22m signing of loan star

Since moving to the Spanish capital from Manchester City in January 2019, Brahim Diaz has struggled to make his mark at Real Madrid. Highly regarded at the Premier League champions, he opted to make the switch back to his homeland, but has found his opportunities limited.

He lasted 18 months at the club, before being sent out on loan to Serie A giants AC Milan. Having initially joined on a one-year loan in the summer of 2020, his spell at the Italian club will reach three seasons by the time his loan deal ends in the summer.

He helped the club win the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years last season, and has regularly impressed head coach Stefano Pioli. As such, the Rossoneri club want to secure his permanent future, and have scheduled talks with Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Milan have a buy option of €22m in Diaz’s loan contract, which also states that Los Blancos have a buy back option of just €27m. Having bought the 23-year-old for just €17m, Real Madrid could be set to make a net profit, which also retaining the right to bring Diaz back if they see fit.

