Clever Borussia Dortmund move changes Youssoufa Moukoko equation for Barcelona

Barcelona are one of several teams interested in signing teenage starlet Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund, competing with Premier League teams for his signature. The German side have not had their final say in the matter though.

It was previously described as ‘almost impossible’ that Moukoko would sign a new deal with die Schwarzgelben, but Sport1 (as carried by Sport) say that they may find a way to make some money on the 18-year-old yet.

The issue has been a signing bonus that Dortmund are not willing to pay, and now Moukoko is available to negotiate directly with teams, given he is out of contract in the summer. Barcelona and Chelsea have been linked to him, but Newcastle United have emerged as a candidate, and are reportedly willing to pay a signing bonus of €30m to Moukoko.

However Dortmund may seek to renew his deal and put in an affordable release clause that would allow him to move either in the summer or down the line. Moukoko would make extra money and so would Dortmund.

The report continues to say that Moukoko is most interested in playing for Barcelona, despite the Newcastle United interest, but it should be said that anything that makes the deal more expensive seems more likely to benefit the Premier League interest rather than the Blaugrana.

Director of Football Mateu Alemany will have limited resources next summer and in spite of Moukoko’s undoubted talent, recruiting another forward is unlikely to be amongst their priorities.