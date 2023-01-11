Barcelona survive scare as Espanyol appeal against Robert Lewandowski rejected

Espanyol had reported Barcelona to the Competition Committee for playing Robert Lewandowski in the Barcelona derby, but the Blaugrana look set to keep their point.

The Polish forward was given a three-game ban for his sending off and gesture at the referee against Osasuna before the World Cup. He was due to serve the first game of that ban, but it was suspended while Barcelona appealed the decision.

That allowed Lewandowski to play in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol at Camp Nou, for which Los Pericos sent a formal complaint to the Competition Committee in order to get the match annulled in their favour. It would have resulted in a 3-0 win in Espanyol’s favour if upheld.

Barcelona went through two tribunals and two appeal systems before a third initially suspended the ban for the Espanyol match, while the case was being heard. As per Marca, Espanyol will now start their journey through the appeals system.

Lewandowski served the first of his ban against Atletico Madrid and will miss Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga matches against Girona and Getafe.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has defended their decision to play Lewandowski, stating that they were merely following protocol on the matter and it’s up to the courts to decide.