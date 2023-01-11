Barcelona in advanced talks over signing of Argentinian wonderkid

South America has an abundance of excellent young talents, with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Enzo Fernandez having come out of the continent in recent years. Endrick is the new high profile star to emerge, with the 16-year-old already confirmed to be joining Real Madrid next summer.

Barcelona are keeping a keen eye on emerging talent in the continent, and are reportedly interested in Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque. However, they also have interest in Argentina too, and have set their sights on another emerging talent.

According to TyC Sports, as per Diario AS, they are in talks with Argentinian second division side Ferro Carril Oeste over the signing of Lucas Roman. The 18-year-old forward is highly regarded in his homeland, and Barca are said to be in advanced talks for his transfer.

Mundo Ascenso state that a deal would cost just €1.2m for Roman, with Ferro Carril Oeste retaining a 15% sell on for the player, who would join up with Rafael Marquez’s Barcelona B team.