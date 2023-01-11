Barcelona facing expulsion from Copa after illegal line-up

Barcelona Femeni are looking at potentially seeing their hopes of another domestic double ended ahead of time, after accusations that they played a suspended player in their 9-0 win over Osasuna in the quarter-finals.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side dispatched the Osasuna comfortably, but Geyse Ferreira’s inclusion may result in a 3-0 victory for Osasuna. The Brazilian forward moved from Madrid CFF last summer, and had a suspension in the Copa del Rey from her time there, after being sent off against Recreativo de Huelva. Geyse scored in the 53rd minute against Osasuna.

As per Sport, Barcelona dispute this matter, claiming that they had no knowledge of the suspension from the RFEF, as claimed by Giraldez in his post-match presser. However Osasuna are set to submit a formal complaint.

Barca Femeni have won the last three Copa de la Reinas, and five of the last six editions, but it looks as if that run might come to an end.

This, for many fans of Spanish football, will recall the ‘Caso Cheryshev’. Real Madrid brought on Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz back in 2015, but he still had a suspension hanging over him from a loan spell. Los Blancos were ultimately expelled from the Copa del Rey.