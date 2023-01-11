Atletico Madrid insider says Barcelona are still interested in Joao Felix for the summer

Atletico Madrid and Joao Felix look set to separate their paths after four and a half years together, having struggled to settle on a productive relationship. The Portuguese is in London ahead of a proposed loan move to Chelsea.

Since, there has been various patterns of thought in relation to the move, although not necessarily contradictory ones. Should the loan spell be successful, Chelsea will look to make the deal permanent, and may well come up with a player plus cash formula. They are unlikely to meet Atleti’s demands for Felix without it.

El Chiringuito say that Diego Simeone will also leave the club in the summer, which in theory would make a return to the Metropolitano far more appealing for him.

However according to Ruben Uria, as referenced by Sport, Barcelona are still interested in the Portuguese, of whom they have been long-term admirers. In addition, Jorge Mendes is his agent, someone Barcelona have close ties with.

Barcelona suggested a swap deal with Antoine Griezmann for Felix two summers ago, a move that had Simeone’s blessing, but CEO Enrique Cerezo vetoed that deal, resulting in a loan for Griezmann.

Where Joao Felix would fit at Barcelona remains to be seen. There is a feeling that Felix needs the side built around him with a forward ahead of him and sufficient space to roam. Currently, many of the areas he likes to play in are territory of Pedri.